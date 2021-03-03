Universal Orlando ‘Evaluating’ Seuss Landing After Pulling Dr. Seuss Books From Shelves

Universal Orlando said in a statement Tuesday that they are “evaluating” a Dr. Seuss-themed attraction after it was announced that six books by the late children’s book author would no longer be published due to imagery some find racist.

“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” a spokesperson for Universal Orlando told Spectrum News 13 in a statement. “We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.” (‘You Don’t Speak For The Black Community!’: Leo Terrell Goes After College Professor Over Canceling Dr. Seuss)

ATTRACTIONS

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that manages Dr. Seuss’ books and website, announced Tuesday that it would no longer publish six of the author’s books due to concerns about racism. Politicians, media personalities and others criticized the move.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told the Associated Press. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

Seuss Landing, which is located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, has an attraction inspired by one of the books that will no longer be published, called “If I Ran the Zoo.” The publishers pulled the book because of its portrayal of Asian people, but none of that imagery is displayed in Universal’s attraction, according to the Spectrum News 13 report. There is also reportedly a gift shop named after the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” which will no longer be published.