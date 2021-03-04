Alex Ovechkin Brutally Drills Trent Frederic In The Groin

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin delivered a low blow Wednesday night during a 2-1 win over the Bruins.

During the game, Ovi and Trent Frederic appeared to briefly exchange words, and the star forward proceeded to drill the Bruins player in the groin with his stick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trust me, there’s no wiggle room on this one. It might be the most blatant groin shot that we’ve ever seen in the NHL. Give it a watch below.

Put the video of Alexander Ovechkin nutshotting Trent Frederic in the Hockey Hall of Fame.#AllCaps #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/XgFGEoc7fZ — Jeff O’Connor (@JeffOConnor) March 4, 2021

Folks, if you ever get hit in the groin like that, it’s an automatic reason to go. You drop the gloves immediately in a situation like that.

I don’t care who does it to you. You simply can’t let a guy drill you in the genitals like that.

Ovechkin wasn’t fighting Trent Frederic ???? pic.twitter.com/deq2rA3kgj — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2021

If you have to clear the benches in retaliation, then that’s what you do. This is the NHL. It’s not the NBA. In this league, actions have consequences.

Ovechkin tested whether Frederic was wearing a cup. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 4, 2021

Send your enforcers onto the ice, clear the benches and gear up for war. I’m willing to tolerate a lot of things before escalating things in the NHL to a brawl. Getting drilled in the groin isn’t one of them.