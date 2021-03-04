Baker Mayfield Says He Saw A UFO In Texas

Baker Mayfield apparently saw a UFO Wednesday night.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback tweeted late Wednesday that he “just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky” in the Lake Travis region of Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

Look, I love ripping Baker Mayfield, but I’m actually fascinated by UFOs. Seeing as how we’ve all seen the “tic tac” videos from the Navy, I 100% believe Mayfield could be telling the truth.

Now, does that mean there are little green men flying around. Of course not. It’s more likely it could be a military aircraft.

All we know for sure is that stories like this are becoming more and more common.

Literally in February, an American Airlines pilot said on recorded cockpit audio that his plane was buzzed by a UFO resembling a cruise missile. This isn’t new.

Weirdly enough, I had someone describe an incredibly similar situation to Mayfield’s to me this past weekend. They said about 30 years ago in rural Wisconsin, a bunch of families saw a bright light in the sky, everyone reported it and the cops never found any answers.

It’s certainly a strange situation that seems to be happening a lot more often than before.

Luckily, Mayfield got away without ending up in an episode of the “X-Files.” Let us know in the comments what you think it might have been.