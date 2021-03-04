Ben Roethlisberger Agrees To A New Deal With The Steelers

UPDATE: Roethlisberger’s base salary has gone down from $19 million to $14 million for the 2021 season, according to Adam Schefter.

Ben Roethlisberger willingly reduced his pay to $14M from $19M in this final year of his contract and spread the cash payment through 2022, per source. It lowered the cap hit by over $15M, all so the team can make the right moves to be as competitive as possible this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2021

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has agreed to a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that the two-time Super Bowl champion has agreed to a new deal with the franchise.

Financial details aren’t known at this time, but it’s likely Big Ben took a big pay cut in order to avoid the $41 million cap hit he was previously going to have in 2021.

We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2021

We all knew this was coming, and it’s now a done deal. While there might have been some speculation about his future, most people never doubted that he’d return to the Steelers.

Even though he isn’t the player he once was, Roethlisberger is still a very competent starting quarterback in the NFL.

Plus, the 49ers have a lot of other talent on the field to surround him with in the twilight stage of his career.

The Steelers wanted to get a team friendly deal, and both sides have now found a contract that they’re okay with.

Big Ben has at least one more season of football left. If you’re a fan of the Steelers, let us know what you think of the decision in the comments!