‘Never Let Facts Get In The Way’: Candace Owens Calls AOC Minimum Wage Plan ‘Scary’

Candace Owens responded Wednesday to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets about the $15 minimum wage proposal.

Owens appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” to discuss the congresswoman’s reaction to the $15 minimum wage being excluded from the American Rescue Plan, the latest COVID-19 relief package. (RELATED: Liberals Call On Biden Administration To Overrule Senate Parliamentarian, Put $15 Minimum Wage In Relief Package)

“It is utterly embarrassing that ‘pay people enough to live’ is a stance that’s even up for debate. Override the parliamentarian and raise the wage. McD’s workers in Denmark are paid $22/hr + 6 wks paid vacation. $15/hr is a deep compromise – a big one, considering the phase in,” AOC tweeted.

“I will say this. With AOC you never let facts get in the way of a good story … That is her motto. Personally, I think we should give her the Nobel prize in economics,” Owens said in the interview with Sean Hannity. “If we’ve got Andrew Cuomo winning an Emmy for his coronavirus briefings, despite the fact that he was allowing people to die, why not award AOC the Nobel prize in economics.”

“It’s really quite simple,” Owens said. “You know workers compete with other workers … they’re not competing with employers … and when you artificially raise the wage, it’s not going to harm employers, they’re just going to hire less people,” she explained to Hannity, according to the Daily Wire.