REPORT: Former Staffers Speak Out About Working For Gov. Cuomo

Former staffers spoke out anonymously about their experiences working for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, describing a chaotic work environment and a boss who micromanaged everything, the Gothamist reported.

The nearly dozen former staffers who worked for Cuomo described facing challenges that were not only chaotic but left several of them feeling traumatized by the work experience, according to Gothamist.

One of the former staffers, named Sarah in the article, explained that upon starting her job some of the senior staffers decided to place her desk near Cuomo’s because he “likes blondes.”

“You gotta wear heels when he’s in Albany sweetie, that’s the rule,” a senior staffer allegedly told Sarah.

“There’s no right or wrong way. It’s the Cuomo way,” another former staffer said, according to Gothamist. “He wants people who are literally going to fall on the sword for him, and they all will.”

One former staffer described the work environment as being chaotic. “It’s not just chaos for his close staff. It’s chaos for his whole administration,” the staffer said. (RELATED: Cuomo Lawyers Up Amid #MeToo Allegations)

Another former staffer described Cuomo as having to be in control of the temperature of a room. He called staffers on blocked numbers in order to ensure that the room temperature was between 67-71 degrees. “So that way he didn’t sweat,” one staffer explained to the outlet. “If you do any Andrew Cuomo event you know it has to be a particular temperature.”

“A micromanager to the 100th degree,” another former staffer explained. “One of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Cuomo has been accused of having engaged in sexual harassment by three women. On Feb. 24, former staffer Lindsey Boylan claimed Cuomo had “kissed” her without consent.

Charlotte Bennett, a second former staffer for Cuomo, said the governor was “trying to sleep” with her. The third woman, Anna Ruch, alleged that Cuomo touched her inappropriately on her lower back and then proceeded to grab her face for a kiss.