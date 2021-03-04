Are Duke’s March Madness Hopes Officially Dead?

It looks like Duke’s hopes of making March Madness might officially be dead.

Heading into the final game of the regular season against North Carolina, the Blue Devils are 11-10, and they might no longer have a path tp the tournament outside of winning the ACC tourney. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been wild watching Duke’s stock rise and fall the past few weeks. It’s been a rollercoaster, but it finally appears to be over.

Even with a win over UNC, Duke would only improve to 12-10.

In order to have any shot at making the tournament, Duke probably needs 15 wins. Assuming they beat UNC, they’d then need to rattle off three straight wins in the ACC tournament.

Even if they win three straight in the ACC tournament, it’s far from a guarantee they get in. They’d probably really need to win four ACC tournament games to guarantee a ticket.

If they don’t play Tuesday, then winning four games would just be winning the whole tournament.

No matter how you slice it, the Blue Devils are in major trouble, and that’s with a win over UNC this upcoming Saturday night. They lose to the Tar Heels and the dream will die on the spot.

Let us know in the comments if you think Coach K will find a way to pull it off!