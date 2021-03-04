ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Officially Named As Host For NFL Draft

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has officially been named host for the 2021 National Football League (NFL) Draft, replacing former host Trey Wingo.

“Mike Greenberg has been named host of ESPN’s #NFLDraft telecast,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his Instagram post Thursday. “@espngreeny will be the 3rd ESPN NFL Draft host in the past 3 decades and the 5th all-time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

Schefter’s post also included Greenberg’s reaction to taking over the top role for the draft, who called the opportunity both a “thrill and an honor.” (RELATED: A Major ESPN Star Will Host The NFL Draft)

“The NFL Draft is one of the most enjoyable and important events of the year, as over the course of three days the foundation of practically every team in the sport is reconstructed, while simultaneously the wildest dreams of all these young athletes and their families are coming true,” Greenberg shared.

“It’s a thrill and an honor to get the chance to be part of it,” he added.

“He [Greenberg] will be the third ESPN NFL Draft host in the past three decades and the fifth all-time, following Joe Thomas (1980), George Grande (1981-86), Chris Berman (1987-2016) and Trey Wingo (2017-20),” according to an ESPN press release.

Greenberg currently hosts a sports radio show and an ESPN+ betting series called “Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg.” He is also the co-host of the ESPN TV show “Get Up,” along with Jalen Rose and Laura Rutledge.

The ESPN star will anchor the two first days of the signature event, which kicks off Thursday, April 29.