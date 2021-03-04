Jack Osbourne Says This Year Has Been ‘Rough’ On ‘So Many Levels’ Following Multiple Health Crises In The Family

Jack Osbourne opened up about his family’s health over the past year during an interview Tuesday with People magazine.

His father Ozzy announced in January 2020 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, while his mother Sharon battled COVID-19 through December.

.@JackOsbourne Gives an Update on His Family’s Health: Says Last Year Has Been ‘Rough’ #PEOPLEtheTVShow pic.twitter.com/v6LDpLax3q — People (@people) March 4, 2021

“This last year has been a real rough one on so many levels, but yeah, Dad’s doing well and Mom had a bit of a rough patch with COVID,” Jack told the outlet.

“She’s good,” he said when asked about his mom. “Even if it’s bad, she’d never let you know. She’s got that real British stiff upper lip.” (RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour For Treatment In Switzerland)

Jack has had his own health issues since he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2012, People magazine reported. “I’m feeling really, really well, you know, I haven’t had any significant M.S. flare ups in a long time,” Jack said. “I exercise a lot. I do a bunch of jujitsu. I’m great.”

What a terrible year to live through. On one hand, you have coronavirus and what it’s doing to the economy. On the other, you have both parents not doing well physically. Jack must be stressed out beyond belief.

Hopefully, though, Ozzy is managing his Parkinson’s disease. And it sounds like Sharon might be doing better with coronavirus. 2021 could be a good year for the Osbourne family.