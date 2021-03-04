Jim Boeheim Takes A Shot At A Reporter For Being Short

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim got into a bizarre exchange with a reporter Wednesday night.

Following a win over Clemson, the legendary coach was addressing the media when he took a shot at reporter Matthew Gutierrez. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When talking about lineup decisions, he said, “I need a reporter to figure that out who has never played basketball and is 5’2.””

Jim Boeheim said some things after Syracuse beat Clemson. pic.twitter.com/15gV2FyywT — NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) March 4, 2021

What the hell is Boeheim doing in this video? On one hand I kind of respect it because it’s such a brutal own. I guess if you’re short, you just aren’t allowed to talk about basketball anymore.

These are the rules Boeheim has set! We must live by them. Luckily, I’m just north of 6’0,” which means that I should be fine.

Boeheim says via Zoom that I have never played basketball before and I am 5-foot-2, so I am not qualified to have an opinion on Syracuse. — Matthew Gutierrez (@MatthewGut21) March 4, 2021

On the other hand, he’s coming off as an absolute clown. In case Boeheim doesn’t know, Syracuse is only 15-8. He might want to think about saving the quips until the Orange look like a team capable of actually doing something down the stretch.

Until then, focus on getting into the gym and getting better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@cuse_mbb)

Be less of a clown, Boeheim. If you find yourself taking shots at reporters for being short over Zoom, then it might be time to chill out with a beer.