Kamala Harris Casts Tie-Breaking Vote In Senate To Start COVID-19 Relief Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote Thursday in the Senate to begin the debate on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package.

As the Senate was split 50-50 on the legislation, Harris cast the 51st vote with the Democrats to officially start the debate on the legislation. The American Rescue Plan, which passed the House in a 219-212 vote Saturday, includes $1,400 stimulus relief checks and $350 billion for state, local, and tribal government budgets.

The relief package also includes an expanded child tax credit and $130 billion to help K-12 schools reopen. Restaurants and bars will receive $25 billion in targeted aid if the bill is passed and signed into law. (RELATED: ‘Rules Don’t Apply To Us?’ — Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader Slams Pelosi’s COVID Bill)

The bill was supposed to include a $15 minimum wage, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that a $15 minimum wage provision could not be included in the relief package. (RELATED: COVID-19 Relief Package Could Send Up To $50 Million To Abortion Providers)