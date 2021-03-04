Reporter Robbed At Gunpoint While Filming

A reporter was robbed at gunpoint while filming a segment on auto break-ins in San Francisco on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

KPIX 5 reporter Don Ford was interviewing a resident at Twin Peaks Boulevard and Burnett Avenue Wednesday afternoon about recent car break-ins, according to KPIX 5.

Things took a turn for the worse when a white luxury sedan with four men reportedly pulled up.

“The car came up here while we were about to do an interview, three guys jumped out,” Ford said, according to KPIX 5. “One had a gun and put [it] in my face and said, ‘We’re taking the camera’.”

Ford said the entire incident happened in under a minute, according to KPIX 5.

“My whole thought at the moment was be calm. Let’s not get this guy excited. He’s got the gun. I don’t. So you take the camera. It’s yours Buddy.”

The homeowner that Ford was supposed to interview said he stayed still while the encounter unfolded.

"I just looked and I said I'm not going to get shot today."

San Francisco District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman tweeted that the incident was “ridiculous & unacceptable” but not unexpected.

Earlier this afternoon a reporter was robbed at gunpoint at Twin Peaks Blvd & Burnett Ave while interviewing a resident about car break-ins in the area. @SFPD officers are working to find those responsible and recover the camera. This incident is ridiculous & unacceptable… 1/2 — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) March 3, 2021

but not entirely unexpected in San Francisco in 2021. We need to adequately resource public safety agencies, adopt better strategies to stop repeat offenders & make clear that San Francisco is not a place that you can commit crimes & put people’s lives at risk with impunity. 2/2 — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) March 3, 2021

The stolen camera was recovered Wednesday evening, but the investigation remains ongoing, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department Park Station.

The camera was recovered. This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. https://t.co/4nAcYrScPX — SFPD Park Station (@SFPDPark) March 4, 2021

The Daily Caller has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.