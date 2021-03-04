US

Reporter Robbed At Gunpoint While Filming

KPIX 5 Reporter Dan Ford re-enacts the robbery he experienced [Youtube/Screenshot/Public User KPIX 5]

[Youtube/Screenshot/Public User KPIX 5]

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Font Size:

A reporter was robbed at gunpoint while filming a segment on auto break-ins in San Francisco on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

KPIX 5 reporter Don Ford was interviewing a resident at Twin Peaks Boulevard and Burnett Avenue Wednesday afternoon about recent car break-ins, according to KPIX 5.

Things took a turn for the worse when a white luxury sedan with four men reportedly pulled up.

“The car came up here while we were about to do an interview, three guys jumped out,” Ford said, according to KPIX 5. “One had a gun and put [it] in my face and said, ‘We’re taking the camera’.”

Ford said the entire incident happened in under a minute, according to KPIX 5.

“My whole thought at the moment was be calm. Let’s not get this guy excited. He’s got the gun. I don’t. So you take the camera. It’s yours Buddy.”

The homeowner that Ford was supposed to interview said he stayed still while the encounter unfolded.

“I just looked and I said I’m not going to get shot today.” (RELATED: Armed, Maskless Man Steals Fried Chicken And Waffles After Being Denied Service)

San Francisco District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman tweeted that the incident was “ridiculous & unacceptable” but not unexpected.

The stolen camera was recovered Wednesday evening, but the investigation remains ongoing, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department Park Station.

“White boys don’t need a bulletproof vest, you’re not the ones getting shot,” one of the men reportedly said. The two men then stole his vest and backpack.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.