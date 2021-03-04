Michael Strahan Slams Chris Harrison’s Apology For Defending Racism As ‘Weak’

Michael Strahan called “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison’s apology for defending racism “weak” on Thursday’s episode of “Good Morning America.”

“His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this,” Strahan said, according to Page Six.

Michael Strahan sums up his interview with Chris Harrison pretty well here…

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rTrdgAXWZP — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) March 4, 2021

Harrison revealed Thursday he plans to return to “The Bachelor” franchise following his brief hiatus earlier in the season. Strahan made his comments after Harrison’s apology aired.

“Obviously he’s a man who wants to clearly stay on the show, but only time will tell if there’s any meaning behind his words,” Strahan reportedly added.

ABC has not commented publicly on the status of Harrison’s role in the franchise, but Harrison is confident he will return. “I plan to be back,” Harrison said. “I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done.”

EXCLUSIVE: “It was a mistake.” #TheBachelor host Chris Harrison apologizes for defending frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist social media posts, telling @michaelstrahan he is an “imperfect man” who is “committed to progress.” https://t.co/OfPBBzGd9s pic.twitter.com/0EgbKV99DV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2021

“I am an imperfect man I made a mistake and I own that,” Harrison added. “I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to the progress not just for myself also for the franchise.”

Harrison first came under fire after defending Rachael Kirkconnell during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first black “Bachelorette.” He had previously requested people show Kirkconnell “a little grace, a little understanding” when it came to her allegedly racist behavior from the past.

Kirkconnell has also apologized publicly.