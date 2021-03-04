Mike Pence To Narrate Fox Series On Legacy Of Rush Limbaugh

Former Vice President Mike Pence will narrate a limited series on FOX Nation about the legacy of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Fox New announced Thursday.

The series is titled “Age of Rush” and drops on March 10. It plans to “examine the groundbreaking life and legacy” of Limbaugh, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with lung cancer.

“The program will document Limbaugh’s childhood beginnings in the hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to his eventual place as the most powerful radio talk show host of all time,” Fox News noted in its press release. (RELATED: ‘There’ll Never Be Another Rush Limbaugh’: Former VP Mike Pence Remembers The Talk Show Legend)

Pence, who was formerly a radio host, will be joined by various guests throughout the four-part special. Guests will include Fox News Sean Hannity, Bill Hemmer and Brian Kilmeade as well as Limbaugh’s former producer Bo Snerdley, among others.

The special will begin with “Act One: The Spoken Word,” which will dive into Limbaugh’s “big break.” The second act features the “Revolution,” diving into his radio show’s growth and his “new role of field general for the ‘Republican Revolution.'”

Act three plans to explore the “Rise of the New Right” and will include information about Limbaugh’s personal and professional struggles. The series ends with act four, titled “A Blessed Life,” according to Fox News.

In addition to narrating this upcoming series for FOX Nation, Pence is a distinguished visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation.