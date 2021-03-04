Mom Dies Saving 5-Year-Old Twins In Car Crash

A 29-year-old Michigan mother of twin 5-year-old boys died saving her children’s lives in a car crash Monday, Fox News reported.

Hillarie Galazka reportedly used her body to shield her two sons as a vehicle plowed into them from behind, according to Fox News. The driver of the vehicle that struck Galazka’s Saturn Ion was a 25-year-old man who was speeding and had a suspended license, authorities said, according to Fox2 Detroit.

TONIGHT at 10: Lincoln Park mother dies saving children in crash; speeding driver had suspended license, reports @TarynAsherFox2 https://t.co/ooV1DszgVY pic.twitter.com/KwKoTTGPng — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) March 4, 2021

Galazka died in the crash, but her two sons survived and sustained only minor injuries, Fox News reported.

“Her body saved them,” Jodie Kelley, Galazka’s mother said, Fox2 Detroit reported. “The boys say they saw her open her eyes and look at them, and then she closed her eyes, never opened them again. They remember that,” Kelley added. (RELATED: Man Rescues Baby, Survives Being Pinned Between Cars In 29-Vehicle Pileup)

The 25-year-old driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, but was found by authorities later at a hospital.

Kelley says the 5-year-old twins survived with only minor injuries because their mother threw her body in front of them to block the impact. The speeding driver was on a suspended license, had 5 current suspensions, 2 warrants, and 2 prior convictions.​ https://t.co/Td9aClQYrc — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) March 4, 2021

“I cannot believe that this man wasn’t in prison for his entire life for all of his warrants,” Kelley went on to say, according to Fox2 Detroit. “I can’t believe he was behind the wheel doing 90 miles per hour in an SUV,” she added.

Authorities have yet to announce what specific charges the driver will face as police continue to investigate the incident, as reported by Fox News.