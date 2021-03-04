‘National Lampoon’ Star Randy Quaid Jokes About Class Action Lawsuit After Biden Slams Texans’ ‘Neanderthal Thinking’

Actor Randy Quaid joked about filing a class action lawsuit against Joe Biden after he called Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to open Texas “Neanderthal thinking.”

Biden took a shot at Texas and Mississippi—states that revealed plans to roll back all coronavirus restrictions and mask mandates—while talking with reporters Wednesday at the White House. (RELATED: Psaki Defends Biden’s Neanderthal Comment)

Quaid, who has been an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, joked about the moment Thursday on Twitter.

As a native Texan I am appalled our president has called me a Neanderthal. 23 And Me has verified that I have NO Neanderthal ancestry gene in my genetic code. This is not to say Neanderthal lives don’t matter, just sayin’ a lot of us Texans have grounds for a class action suit. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) March 4, 2021

Abbott announced the decision to open Texas 100% amid the coronavirus pandemic claiming the restrictions had “sidelined” Texans from employment opportunities. Businesses in Texas will still be allowed to keep restrictions in place if they’d like, The Dallas Morning News reported.