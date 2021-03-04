The Giants Release Receiver Golden Tate

The New York Giants have released receiver Golden Tate.

The talented receiver posted on his Instagram late Wednesday night confirming reports floating around Twitter that the team had cut him loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He called the Giants a “class act organization from start to finish.” You can read his full statement below.

Ever since I watched Russell Wilson pass the ball to Golden Tate during their Super Bowl run in Seattle, I’ve been a fan of the man.

Then, the Detroit Lions brought him to town, and I’ve been a huge fan ever since.

Tate isn’t the biggest or fastest receiver. Not even close, but he’s tough as nails, runs really great routes, has outstanding hands and finds ways to make plays.

He’s the kind of guy I definitely want on my team. During his prime, he was an outstanding number two. At this point in his career, he’s more of a number three guy or a slot receiver for certain formations.

Still, I hope he finds a new team to sign with. He’s a talented guy, and I’ve always just had a soft spot for him. Let’s hope this isn’t the end of the road for the former Pro Bowl player.