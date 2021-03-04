The New York Jets Will ‘Answer’ Trade Calls For Quarterback Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold’s time with the New York Jets might be nearing an end.

Entering the offseason, it looked like there was a good chance the Jets would keep the former USC star quarterback and try to build around him with a new coach. However, it sounds like that’s no longer the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, general manager Joe Douglas touched on potential trade talks Wednesday, and stated, “I will answer the call if it’s made.”

Once a team openly starts talking about answering trade calls, it’s more or less over. If the team is publicly stating this, then you know the wheels are spinning at full speed privately.

I thought Darnold would still be with the Jets week one of the 2021 season. At this point, I’d now bet he’s gone.

The Jets hold the number two pick in the draft, which means they have a ton of quarterback options sitting on the table.

Trevor Lawrence is going to go first overall to the Jaguars, but Zach Wilson and Justin Fields will both be available at two.

The team could also trade the pick as part of a package for an established star like DeShaun Watson.

No matter what, the Jets have tons of options if they decide to move off of Darnold, which sounds like the situation they’re in.