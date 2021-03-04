Prince Philip In Recovery Following ‘Successful’ Heart Operation, Buckingham Palace Says

Prince Philip is now in recovery following a “successful” heart operation, according to Buckingham Palace.

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since Feb. 16, the New York Post reported Thursday. The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital as a “precautionary measure” for “observation and rest,” the outlet previously reported.

BREAKING: Prince Philip, 99, has undergone heart surgery for a pre-existing condition. Buckingham Palace says the op was successful and he will remain in hospital while he recuperates. pic.twitter.com/s2nNanoqfc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2021

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” the palace said, according to the outlet.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” the statement reportedly continued. (RELATED: Prince Philip Moved To New Hospital For Infection Treatment)

Philip was initially treated for an infection, which was not COVID-19 related, but was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, the New York Post reported.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” the palace said in a statement Monday.

Prince Edward, the Duke’s youngest son, has spoken to Prince Philip since he was admitted.

“As far as I’m aware, well, I did speak to him the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing,” Edward said of Philip, according to Sky News. “So we keep our fingers crossed.”

It’s unclear when he will be released from the hospital.