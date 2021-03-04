Public Library In New York Will Keep 6 Dr. Seuss Books Deemed ‘Racist’ On The Shelves

The New York Public Library announced that they would be keeping several Dr. Seuss books on their shelves after it was revealed certain books by the author would no longer be published due to racially insensitive imagery.

The library explained that they would be keeping the six books on their shelves for the foreseeable future as long as they remain in good condition, following the publisher’s decision to stop production of the books, the New York Post reported.

“As with all public libraries the New York Public Library does not censor books,” Angela Montefinise, a spokesperson for the library explained, according to the Post.

New York Public Library will keep all of its Dr. Seuss books circulating https://t.co/fl8RAhLcwj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 4, 2021

“In this case, the six titles in question are being pulled out of print by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, so the very few copies we have of these titles will continue to circulate until the are no longer in acceptable condition,” Montefinise continued. (RELATED: Quotes From Kamala, Obama Praising, Celebrating Dr. Seuss Go Viral During Push To Ban The Book)

On Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. revealed that they would no longer be publishing six Dr. Seuss books, “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “The Cat’s Quizzer,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” and “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” due to the books containing racially insensitive imagery.

In response to the removal of the books, bidding wars have emerged between people fighting to obtain copies.

In addition to bidding wars, several politicians including Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan spoke out against the decision to remove the books from being published.