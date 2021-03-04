REPORT: Iranian Officials Are ‘Outraged’ After Porn Star Alexis Texas Appears In A Sasy Music Video

Iranian officials are reportedly furious with Alexis Texas appearing in a recent music video clip.

According to the Associated Press, officials in Tehran are "outraged" after the superstar porn actress appeared in a trailer for the music video for the Sasy song "Tehran Tokyo," which made its way onto the Iranian app Rubika. The Iranian government is now investigating.

The craziest part? Sasy, whose real name is Sasan Yafteh, doesn't even live in Iran anymore! He lives in California.

The Iranians are upset about a video that doesn't even take place in Iran, and she's fully clothed!

Listen up, folks. If the choice is between backing the government of Iran or supporting the First Amendment rights of a singer in California, then we're choosing the latter.

Last time I checked, this is the United States of America, and we don't give a damn if the Iranians are upset about a clothed woman in a music video.

So the video clip made its way into Iran? Big deal. Say hello to a little freedom my friends.

If you force me to choose between porn stars/freedom or the Iranian leadership, then I’ll be making the easiest choice of my life. I’ll always choose freedom over oppression. If the Iranians don’t like that attitude, then we can buckle up and see if America can get hit the trifecta when it comes to winning world wars.

Until then, relax. Life is good!