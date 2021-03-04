REPORT: Les Miles Was Investigated For Alleged Inappropriate Behavior With Female Students While At LSU

Former LSU football coach Les Miles was reportedly told to stop having contact with female students while with the Tigers.

According to USA Today, a 2013 investigation into Les Miles resulted in him being banned from having contact with female students while coaching at the school. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary coach was accused of text female students, making them feel uncomfortable at times, taking some to his condo and allegedly trying to kiss a female student on multiple occasions and “suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career,” according to documents obtained by USA Today.

The 2013 internal investigation into Les Miles has been released. In it, he is accused of kissing a female student twice, texting many, taking them to his condo alone and making them uncomfortable. Still waiting to see the report, but USA Today has ithttps://t.co/8b46LrGDWr — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) March 4, 2021

The investigation never accused Miles, who currently coaches at Kansas, of having sexual contact with any female students and instead found that he was behaving in an “inappropriate” manner.

Miles’ attorney Peter Ginsberg released a statement Thursday that the allegations of attempting touching of a student are “baseless” and “inaccurate.” Miles also maintained in the investigation that he hadn’t done anything wrong.

Following the investigation, Miles could no longer have one-one-one contact with student employees, couldn’t hire them to babysit and couldn’t text or call them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Miles (@lsucoachmiles)

Obviously, this is a very serious situation, and isn’t a joking matter. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the investigation cleared him of any criminal behavior and found the contact to be “inappropriate.”

This isn’t a Harvey Weinstein situation.

Former LSU football coach Les Miles was banned from contacting female students after 2013 probe https://t.co/ZN572lz0Wz via @USATODAY — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 4, 2021

Now that Miles is at Kansas, we’ll see if the Jayhawks respond at all. I’m guessing they won’t. The situation happened eight years ago, and he wasn’t found to have violated the law. Let us know in the comments what you think of the situation.