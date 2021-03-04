Editorial

REPORT: Skip Bayless Agrees To A New $32 Million Deal With Fox Sports

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Skip Bayless attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media)

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Skip Bayless has reportedly agreed to a new deal with Fox Sports.

According to The New York Post, Bayless has agreed to a four-year deal that’s worth a staggering $32 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star sports pundit currently hosts “Undisputed” on FS1.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skip Bayless (@skipbayless)

Most interestingly, the New York Post also reported that ESPN made a push to get their former star back, but the deal never came together.

He’ll now stick around at FS1 for at least a few more years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skip Bayless (@skipbayless)

Everyone loves to hate on Skip Bayless. It’s pretty much a sport on Twitter. You know what you can’t hate on? His money.

The man knows exactly what he’s doing. No matter how outrageous his statements about sports might be, they move the needle.

That translates directly to eyeballs watching, which puts a ton of money into his pocket. This time, it was to the tune of $32 million!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skip Bayless (@skipbayless)

So, you can hate Skip Bayless all you want. That’s your right, but it doesn’t change the fact the man is worth a whole bag of cash. Get your money, Skip!