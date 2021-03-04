REPORT: Tom Brady Has Successful Knee Surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently underwent knee surgery.

According to Ian Rapoport, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a “successful” surgery last week, and it’s possible Brady will be able to “participate” in practice as early as May. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to Rapoport’s full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bucs QB Tom Brady recently had successful knee surgery, while we also discuss what @judybattista reported about potentially having roughing the passer reviewable. pic.twitter.com/zROupeNgpY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

It was reported shortly after the Super Bowl that Brady would need “clean up” knee surgery, and I told everyone it was a big deal.

There was no need to panic at all when reports first surfaced that the 43-year-old gunslinger needed a minor operation on his knee.

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as “a clean up.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 11, 2021

Now, the surgery happened last week, he’s currently recovering and could be back to slinging passes around by May.

As I predicted, there was never a reason for fans of the Buccaneers to be concerned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

If there’s one guy you should never bet against, it’s Tom Brady. I’m sure he’ll dominate at rehab just like he dominates on the field.