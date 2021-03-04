REPORT: Tom Brady Has Successful Knee Surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently underwent knee surgery.
According to Ian Rapoport, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a "successful" surgery last week, and it's possible Brady will be able to "participate" in practice as early as May.
You can listen to Rapoport’s full report below.
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bucs QB Tom Brady recently had successful knee surgery, while we also discuss what @judybattista reported about potentially having roughing the passer reviewable. pic.twitter.com/zROupeNgpY
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021
It was reported shortly after the Super Bowl that Brady would need “clean up” knee surgery, and I told everyone it was a big deal.
There was no need to panic at all when reports first surfaced that the 43-year-old gunslinger needed a minor operation on his knee.
#GoBucs QB Tom Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as “a clean up.”
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 11, 2021
Now, the surgery happened last week, he’s currently recovering and could be back to slinging passes around by May.
As I predicted, there was never a reason for fans of the Buccaneers to be concerned.
If there’s one guy you should never bet against, it’s Tom Brady. I’m sure he’ll dominate at rehab just like he dominates on the field.