REVIEW: Season 5 Of ‘The Sopranos’ Might Be The Best One

Season five of “The Sopranos” was lit.

As everyone knows, I’ve been cruising through episodes of the classic hit HBO show over the past few weeks. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, I finished season five while eating lunch today, and it might honestly have been the best one that I’ve seen so far.

Granted, there’s obviously some recency bias, but I loved it. Usually, I keep these reviews free of spoilers, but I have to talk about one thing.

Adriana getting clipped for working with the FBI wasn’t something I expected to happen at all. If anything, I figured Christopher would agree to leave with her when the opportunity presented itself.

Instead, he chose Tony and the family over her. Instead of being taken to the hospital like she thought, Adriana was gunned down alone in the woods. It was a shocking and stunning moment.

Secondly, Steve Buscemi is in season five and really steals the show for large portions of his time on screen as Tony Blundetto.

The man just wanted to give massages after getting out of prison! Instead, he found himself drawn back into a life he desperately wanted to escape.

If you’re a fan of Buscemi, you can’t miss him in season five. He might honestly have been the most impressive part.

Overall, season five was hands down the darkest season and had to also be the bloodiest as Tony went to war with a rival family.

I loved every second of it!

Now, I have one season left. I can’t wait to see how this saga ends. I wish I’d watched years ago because “The Sopranos” is great.