Tiger Woods Allegedly Didn’t Remember Driving After Horrible Car Crash

Tiger Woods allegedly has no memory of driving right before getting into a terrible car crash.

According to USA Today, a police affidavit claims the legendary golfer told police in the aftermath of the crash that he didn’t remember driving. Police have gotten a warrant for the car’s black box to see if that will help them learn how the situation unfolded. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods was involved in a horrific single-vehicle rollover crash in Los Angeles County February 23, and he suffered shattered tibia and fibula bones in his right leg.

He’s since undergone multiple medical procedures and is on the road to recovery.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

The fact Woods allegedly doesn’t even remember the early morning crash is a pretty solid indication of just how bad it was.

Not remembering something is a sign that your head might have suffered serious trauma. I know that because I’ve been hospitalized for multiple head wounds throughout the years.

Hopefully, that’s not the case, and Woods just doesn’t remember because he blacked it out with how fast it happened.

Let’s all hope Tiger bounces back as quickly as possible. He has a long road ahead of him, but if there’s one man who can pull it off, it’s Tiger Woods.