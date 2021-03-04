The Vikings Say The Team Is Committed To Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings are committed to keeping quarterback Kirk Cousins.

One of the best parts about the offseason in the NFL is all the chatter about quarterback decisions. It's just the nature of the beast. Despite Cousins having some poor moments since showing up to the Vikings, he's not going anywhere.

General manager Rick Spielman told the media Wednesday, “Kirk Cousins is our quarterback…Kirk’s our quarterback going forward.

You can listen to Spielman’s full comments below.

Keeping Cousins is really the only option on the table for the Vikings. While Cousins isn’t the greatest quarterback that we’ve ever seen, he’s far from terrible.

When he’s playing at the top of his game, the Vikings win and he makes plays. It’s that simple. They have to keep him for at least another season.

The other problem is that the Vikings have the 14th overall pick in the draft. They’re unlikely to find a star passer at 14.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields are the only real game-changers in the draft at the QB position and all three will be gone long before the Vikings pick.

That means the Vikings would have to settle for someone who probably couldn’t beat out Cousins for the starting job in the near future.

Trust me, Cousins, who agreed to an extension in 2020, isn’t going anywhere for at least another season. He’ll be back under center for the Vikings at the start of the season.