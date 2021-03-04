The White House Won’t Let Biden Hold A Press Conference — But Here’s Jen Psaki On Her Love Of Breakfast For Dinner!

President Joe Biden has sparked headlines for not yet holding a press conference, despite being in office for over one month — but at least the White House is promoting press secretary Jen Psaki’s love of breakfast for dinner.

“Press Secretary Jen Psaki is back again to answer your questions,” the White House tweeted Thursday along with a video of Psaki. “This week, she’s discussing everything from our vaccination progress to her favorite part of the job. Check it out.”

After answering a few other questions, Psaki ended with an easy one about what she ate for breakfast. Psaki laughed before declaring she loves breakfast and would eat it “for any meal” if she could.

The New York Post noted Biden’s failure to hold a solo press conference sits “in stark contrast to his predecessors.” The publication also noted that former President Barack Obama held a press conference 20 days after his inauguration while former President Donald Trump clocked in at 27 days. (RELATED: President Joe Biden Nears 45 Days Without Holding A Press Conference)

Both Biden and Psaki reposted the video on their respective Twitter accounts Thursday.

Psaki received criticism for her job performance from former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “I didn’t have to do a ton of circling back,” McEnany told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, referring to Psaki’s repeated use of the phrase “circle back.”