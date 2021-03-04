Zack Snyder Drops New Clip From His Cut Of ‘Justice League’ Featuring Ben Affleck As Batman

Zack Snyder dropped a new clip Thursday from his cut of “Justice League,” which features Ben Affleck as Batman.

The 55-year-old director didn’t explain much about the video posted on Twitter for his upcoming HBO Max film. He simply captioned it, “#Batman #SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #UsUnited #AFSP.” (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

In the brief clip, fans can hear Joker laughing and talking to Batman before a black-suited Superman pulls Batman up from some kind of cliff. The next shot is the “Justice League” team, including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman and Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, standing together. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

Synder also posted new artwork of the caped crusader.

In 2017, the Hollywood director announced he was stepping away from the original DC film after his daughter, Autumn, committed suicide, People magazine reported. Director Joss Whedon stepped into the project, but the movie was released to mixed reviews. Fans began a social media campaign calling for a “Snyder cut” of the film. In the summer of 2020, Snyder revealed he was indeed working on a cut of the film for a streaming debut in 2021.

The highly-anticipated DC film hits HBO Max on March 18.