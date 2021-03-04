Zion Williamson Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson threw down an absurd dunk Wednesday night during a 128-124 loss to the Bulls.
During the first quarter of the game, Williamson got control of the ball in transition, attacked the hoop and put a Bulls defender on a poster.
He absolutely destroyed the rim. Watch the awesome play below.
OMG ZION ???? pic.twitter.com/IsrMTRO4dF
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2021
When Zion takes flight, it might be a good idea to just get the hell out of the way. Trying to jump with the former Duke star is a recipe for disaster.
He’s not just a great basketball player. Zion Williamson is one of the most athletic people we’ve ever seen in sports in America.
He’s built like a linebacker with athleticism that might even match LeBron James.
This block by Zion is one of the most athletic plays I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/SEWQo61g4E
— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 10, 2019
You also simply can’t allow anyone to ever dunk on you. As a wise basketball coach told me, when a guy tries to dunk on you, either tackle him or slide out of the way.
Don’t end up on a poster. That’s something you’ll never live down, and Zion has murdered more souls than just about anyone else in the NBA.
Stay frosty, Zion. I can’t wait to see what he does next.