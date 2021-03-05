Reporter Who Dated White House Spokesman Quits Axios To Become Editor-In-Chief Of Teen Vogue

Axios’ Alexi McCammond, who garnered headlines for her relationship with former White House press aide TJ Ducklo, is leaving the company to work for Teen Vogue.

The global company Conde Nast announced McCammond as Teen Vogue’s newest editor-in-chief Thursday. McCammond became known throughout the 2018 midterm elections and as a reporter covering then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign — it was her relationship, however, that ultimately sparked various news articles.

Axios said McCammond had been “reassigned” at some point leading up to Biden’s inauguration after it was revealed that she was dating Ducklo, who worked for the administration until his resignation. The resignation came amid allegations that he made sexist remarks and threatened to “destroy” a Politico reporter in an attempt to keep the relationship secret.

McCammond began dating Ducklo while she was still covering the Biden campaign, The New York Times reported. Axios knew of the relationship as early as November, according to Politico Playbook. McCammond then switched to covering progressives and Vice President Kamala Harris, Axios announced in a past statement.

The drama with Politico reporter Tara Palmeri came about when the publication told Ducklo it would be writing about the relationship. Ducklo apologized in a statement for his alleged actions after resigning. (RELATED: White House Explains Why Press Aide Was Suspended For Sexist Comments To Reporter)

Just in: @Alexi is leaving Axios and joining Condé Nast as the new editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. Anna Wintour: “Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 5, 2021

“I will destroy you,” Ducklo reportedly told Palmeri, according to Vanity Fair.

Ultimately, the relationship was revealed in an exclusive puff piece by People, which declared that McCammond gave up her beat covering Biden to allow a romance to blossom with Ducklo, who was battling cancer.

Teen Vogue’s choice for its new editor-in-chief indicates its future plans to continue political commentary and reporting, the NYT wrote. Teen Vogue expanded into this avenue under former President Donald Trump’s tenure.

“Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders,” Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer for Condé Nast, said in a statement according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

McCammond’s boyfriend expressed his excitement over her new gig on Twitter shortly following the announcement.

“So proud. And so well deserved,” Ducklo wrote, adding two hearts to his tweet.