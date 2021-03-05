CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 357 UPDATE: Life Is Good As We Near The One-Year Mark Of All Hell Breaking Loose

We’re 357 days into the war against coronavirus, and it’s nearly the one-year mark of when everything fell apart.

It’s pretty crazy that I’m sitting here on a Friday morning preparing for another great weekend of beers with the boys, and we’ve all kind of just got used to our reality. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A year ago, we were all just living life as normal. There wasn’t a care in the world. It was the start of March, I was preparing to watch Wisconsin win the B1G tournament and life was rolling.

Now, nearly a year later, all hell has broken loose and we’ve just gotten used to it.

While I could sit here and complain about the situation, I’m not going to. I don’t have time to do that. Life is rolling.

Last week, my water heater flooded part of my basement. It was brutal, but we bounced back in a big way. Now, that situation is fixed, the water is hot, the beer is cold and I’m ready to dominate the weekend as we near the end of the regular season for college basketball.

This past week, I spent four days without hot water after my water heater broke and flooded part of the basement. I thought about complaining, and then I remember the airborne soldiers in the Bastogne who fought off the Nazis without running water. https://t.co/WWWGwj65vi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 28, 2021

Finally, I’m going to have a very special coronavirus update next week. I’m going to tell everyone where I was the last time we went to the bars before lockdowns started across America.

Trust me when I say you’re not going to want to miss it. So, enjoy your weekend and make sure to check back for that!