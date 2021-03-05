Politics

628-Page COVID-19 Bill Takes Senate Clerks Just Over 10 Hours To Read Out Loud

Senate Budget Committee Holds Hearing On Poverty Wages At Corporations

(Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Louise Contributor
Font Size:

After insistence from a Republican senator that the COVID-19 relief bill should be read out in its entirety, senate clerks took hours to read over the bill.

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson was adamant that the 628-page COVID-19 relief bill be read over entirely, and even objected to waiving the reading of the pages, NBC4 reported.

“Since more than 90% of this “COVID relief” belief is not even related to COVID, I think we need a full reading of the bill,” Johnson wrote in a tweet Wednesday. (RELATED: Rep. Ron Johnson Objects To Skipping Reading Of 600-Pge COVID-19 Relief Bill In Senate)

“Yes, it could take 10 hours but the American people deserve to know what’s in it,” he acknowledged.

“I just objected to skipping past the reading of the Democrats’ 628-page bill that was just introduced minutes ago,” Johnson said in another tweet on Thursday.

“If they’re going to add nearly $2T to the national debt at least we should know what’s in the bill,” his tweet continued.

Several clerks took turns reading the 628-page relief package. It took roughly 10 hours, 43 minutes and 9 seconds to read through the whole bill, according to NBC4.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill includes things such as $2,000 checks for those who have found themselves unemployed, a mandate to raise the minimum wage to $15 minimum, in addition to an increase in vaccine distributions.