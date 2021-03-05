Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna joined Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview on the economic ramifications of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and the recovery plan that will follow on its heels.

Khanna is among a group of Democratic progressives supporting the $15 minimum wage push, and he explained to Datoc potential ways it could be legislated since it appears it won’t be included in the American Rescue Plan.

Datoc also noted that Khanna is one of the few members of Congress — either Democrat or Republican — who is genuinely trying to reach across the aisle. Datoc pressed Khanna on why more lawmakers aren’t acting in this way and they both discussed what types of economic policies might see the most bipartisan collaboration in future. (RELATED: Exclusive Interview With Glenn Greenwald: Domestic Terrorism, Rise Of New Media)

Finally, Khanna outlined what he views as the most significant items that must be included in any piece of economic recovery legislation, specifically programs that help workers in 20th century industries find new jobs in industries of the future.

WATCH:

