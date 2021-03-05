Florida Male Escort Imprisoned For Under-Reporting Income On Tax Forms

A male escort from Florida was sentenced to 21 months in prison for failing to disclose nearly $300,000 in income to the federal government, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced today.

Jami Kopacz, 46, pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2018 in the amount of $278,325 at a court appearance in December, Boca News Now reported at the time.

Court documents show that Kopacz traveled across the country working as a paid escort, according to the DOJ. He received payments in two ways: from a private business as an independent contractor and directly from his customers. (RELATED: Decriminalizing The Sex Trade In DC Empowers Pimps And Endangers Women Of Color, Activists Say)

Florida Escort Pleads Guilty to Underreporting Incomehttps://t.co/Ie4z1ZYgvS — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) December 16, 2020

The investigation was conducted by the IRS-Criminal Investigation’s Miami field office, the Miami Herald reported.

Court documents showed that Kopacz received wire transfers, checks, and cash as forms of payments from his customers, the DOJ stated.

“Specifically, the defendant failed to report large amounts of cash and check payments he had received from clients,” the factual statement signed by Kopacz and defense attorney Richard Lubin said, according to the Herald.

In addition to his 21-month prison sentence, Kopacz was ordered to pay restitution to the IRS in the sum of $278, 325, U.S. District Court, according to the DOJ.