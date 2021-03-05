‘He Hid The Body Count For Money’: Fox Panel Flames Gov. Cuomo Over Nursing Home Deaths

Several cohosts on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News panel show “The Five” took aim at Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him over sexual misconduct allegations and the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 in his state.

Dagen McDowell referred to Cuomo as a “steaming dirtbag” while cohosts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters voiced similar opinions. Juan Williams, however, pivoted to criticize Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (RELATED: ‘No Skin In The Game’: Greg Gutfeld Bashes Leaders, Media For Exempting Themselves And Attacking Texas)

WATCH:

“It’s amazing that the cover-up was all about this book,” Gutfeld began. “It’s like they didn’t want the dead to interfere with his successful book launch. Like imagine in May 1912, we are doing a book on the captain of the Titanic but don’t mention the incident with the iceberg, it will make him really unhappy.”

Gutfeld went on to argue that Cuomo, in addition to apologizing to the women he allegedly harassed, should apologize for the thousands who had died in New York nursing homes.

“He should be apologizing for that too, but it’s like apologizing for using foul language while mugging senior citizens,” Gutfeld continued.

Williams jumped in, saying Cuomo had been receiving his fair share of criticism— for both the sexual misconduct allegations and the nursing home deaths—from more liberal outlets like the New York Times. He then turned the topic to DeSantis, saying the Florida governor had been accused of giving early vaccine access to wealthy donors.

“Can we stay on Cuomo? Can we stay on Cuomo?” McDowell pushed back.

Watters weighed in, calling Cuomo’s apology “too little too late” and saying, “Juan, leave DeSantis out of this. Cuomo signed a death warrant for these nursing homes and then doctored the evidence for profit, for a $700,000 book advance.”

“He did this for money,” Watters continued. “He hid the body count for money, then wrote a book about how he aced the pandemic. That is like O.J. writing a book on the #metoo movement. No, Juice, you’re not the guy.”

Watters concluded by calling Cuomo a “sexual Frankenstein,” adding, “Even Vladimir Putin’s thinking, like, ‘this guy went a little too far.'”