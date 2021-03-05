JT And Chad Ask Tito Ortiz To Protect Them From Bullies In Hilarious Video Call

JT and Chad are back to dropping in on city council meetings, and their latest stunt was laugh-out-loud funny.

The two comedians recently video conferenced into the Huntington Beach City Council meeting to discuss a major problem in America: bullies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two men claimed bullies are going after them at the skatepark, and they want former MMA star and current city councilman Tito Ortiz to protect them. Watch their hilarious request below.

Seeking skatepark protection from Tito Ortiz at the Huntington Beach City Council pic.twitter.com/i1KlNzsswA — Chad and JT Go Deep (@chadandjt) March 3, 2021

For those of you who might not know, JT and Chad have gone viral several times for stunts like this and they’re always funny as all hell.

A few years ago, they set the internet on fire when they defended your right to party and asked for Paul Walker to be honored.

If you’ve never seen the videos before, you can check them out below.

Now, they want the bullies to stop going after them, and they want Mr. Ortiz to crack some skulls if that’s what it takes.

At the very least, they’d like the threat of violence to be present until the problem is resolved!

I seriously find these two dudes to be so damn funny, and I can’t wait to see what they do next. We could all use some laughs and the duo has provided them in spades over the years.