Teacher Who Groomed, Had Sex With Her 15-Year-Old Student Threatened To ‘Bring Him Down With Her’

A 35-year-old teacher in England received a sentence of six years and two months in prison Friday for having an illicit sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

The convicted Kandice Barber, a married mother of three, will also serve a 16-month sentence for “causing a child under 16 to watch sexual activity by a person in breach of trust” and a 10-month sentence for “sexual communication,” along with her six-year sentence, according to the BBC.

Barber sent nudes and a live video of herself performing a sex act to the student, the outlet reported. In one incident, she reportedly enticed him to a private field where the two had sexual intercourse. Barber also threatened to ensure the student went “down with her” if their relationship was revealed, The Independent reported.

“There is no doubt in my mind that you acted in gross breach of trust. You took advantage of a child in your care and groomed him for your own sexual gratification,” the judge reportedly told Barber. (RELATED: New Jersey Cop Arrested In Atlantic City For Trying To Meet Up With Underage Girls For Sex)

Barber must inform police of her personal details and address for the remainder of her life as required by a sexual harm prevention order, the BBC reported. Barber also faces a ban from working with minors or “vulnerable adults,” according to the outlet.

