Kyrsten Sinema Casts Vote Against Bernie Sanders’ $15 Minimum Wage Amendment With A Thumbs Down On Senate Floor

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema voted against Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ minimum wage amendment with a thumbs down vote on the Senate floor Friday.

Sanders proposed an amendment during the “vote-a-rama” in the Senate, where a vote can be forced on anything. As senators were introducing their amendments to be voted on, Sanders put forward a procedural vote on a $15 minimum wage, which was cut out of Democrats’ original COVID relief bill. Sinema approached the front of the chamber and voted with a thumbs down.

Seven Senate Democrats, including Sinema, and one Independent voted against the procedural vote on a $15 minimum wage Friday. (RELATED: Seven Senate Democrats Vote Against Raising The Minimum Wage To $15/Hour)

Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote Thursday in the Senate to begin the debate on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Casts Tie-Breaking Vote In Senate To Start COVID-19 Relief Debate)

As the Senate was split 50-50 on the legislation, Harris cast the 51st vote with the Democrats to officially start the debate on the legislation. The American Rescue Plan, which passed the House in a 219-212 vote Saturday, includes $1,400 stimulus relief checks and $350 billion for state, local and tribal government budgets.

The Senate is planning to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Friday, however, Republicans plan on forcing votes on issues that Democrats might not want to put their names next to, which could keep senators on the floor until late into the night.

The last “vote-a-rama” occurred in early February but before then had not occurred in over three years.