New York Islanders Forward Matt Martin Scores Absurd Goal Against The Sabres

New York Islanders forward Matt Martin scored an unreal goal Thursday night during a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Late in the first period, Martin found himself with control of the puck in Buffalo's zone from behind the red line.

For some reason, he thought it was a good idea to fire off a shot, and the puck somehow found its way into the back of the net. Watch the insane goal below.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” – Wayne Gretzky Matt Martin took that quote to heart. pic.twitter.com/Y1bHV8Biin — NHL (@NHL) March 5, 2021

How the hell did he score from that position? It’s not that he was just on the red line facing the net.

Martin was several feet behind the red line, and the puck still went in. There’s no logical explanation for how that worked.

Matt Martin really scored from this angle ???????? (via @NHLGIFs) pic.twitter.com/n0fUWXPbXo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2021

I’m used to seeing crazy goals, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one like that before. It looks like it just barely clipped the goalie, but I honestly can’t tell.

I seriously have no idea how he did, but I also don’t care. I’m here for it.

Props to Martin for having the clear leader for goal of the year in the NHL!