North Dakota House Votes To Remove Lawmaker Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Republican state Rep. Luke Simons was expelled on Thursday after the North Dakota House voted to remove him on accounts of sexual misconduct, the Associated Press reported.

“There is only one way to make this behavior stop and that is to expel Rep. Simons from this House,” Majority Leader Chet Pollert said, according to the Associated Press.

North Dakota House expels lawmaker after sexual harassment allegations

The vote was 69-25 to expel Simons, including support within his party, for misconduct dating back to 2017. (RELATED: Another Former Cuomo Staffer Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment).

Two documents consisted of statements from Simons towards other female staff calling one woman, “that pretty one,” and “saying that usually women who are classy dressers like myself are married to schmucks like my husband,” AP reported.

“I could make any accusation against any of you,” Simons said, claiming that accusations could be raised against any of his colleagues. “Under this circumstance we are under, you’re guilty.”

Despite the Republicans having a 80-14 majority, there had to be 63 votes to complete the expulsion, according to the AP.

His behavior is recorded in a 14-page document involving allegations from female staff for inappropriate comments and actions that one called “really creepy,” AP reported.