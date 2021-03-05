REPORT: Disney+ Crashes Because Of The ‘WandaVision’ Finale

Disney+ reportedly crashed early Friday morning after the release of the “WandaVision” finale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the popular streaming platform went down after fans rushed to watch the finale of the hit Marvel show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I just checked Disney+ and as of this moment, it’s working just fine.

‘WandaVision’ Finale Crashes Disney+ https://t.co/B26bjxJR05 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2021

I know it’s never a good thing when a website crashes because of fans flooding the servers to watch a show, but it’s not the worst problem to have.

It goes to show how insanely popular “WandaVision” is among Disney+ viewers.

The situation is similar to when HBO Go used to have issues back in the day when millions of people would all jump on at the same time to watch “Game of Thrones.”

Again, it’s not the worst problem to have. If your servers are struggling to handle the traffic, it’s a great sign you have a hit on your hands.

Now, should it happen? No, but that ship has apparently already sailed for “WandaVision.”

I’m a few episodes behind on “WandaVision,” but I can’t wait to see how it ends. I dragged the show really hard after the first few episodes, but I was wrong. It turned out to be awesome. I can’t wait to binge the final few episodes.

Let’s hope Disney+ doesn’t experience more issues.