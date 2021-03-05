Sales Of Dr. Seuss Books Skyrocket After Publisher Pulls 6 Books For Racial Insensitivity

Sales of Dr. Seuss books have skyrocketed since Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six of the late author’s books would no longer be published due to concern images in the books were racially insensitive.

Nine out of the top ten books on Amazon’s Bestseller list were Dr. Seuss books as of Friday afternoon.

The books that were discontinued include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” (RELATED: Public Library In New York Will Keep 6 Dr. Seuss Books Deemed ‘Racist’ On The Shelves)

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

spotted at a target in orlando pic.twitter.com/gZcuZQ9QFo — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) March 4, 2021

Although the online marketplace eBay attempted to remove the discontinued books from their website and ban their sales, the books sparked a bidding war on eBay and sold for hundreds of dollars.

On other websites, the books are listed at extraordinarily high prices. One copy of “The Cat’s Quizzer” on Amazon is available for $875. A hardcover copy of “Scrambled Eggs Super” is priced at $922 and “On Beyond Zebra” is on sale for $390.

Copies of the books flew off the shelves at Target, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers, and are currently listed as “out of stock” on booksellers’ websites.