Editorial

Tom Brady Asks Colin Cowherd How He Knows He Hasn’t Seen Aliens In Hilarious Tweet

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Tom Brady sent a hilarious tweet Thursday night involving UFOs.

Baker Mayfield made some waves in the NFL when he tweeted late Wednesday night that he saw a UFO while in Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to his alleged UFO sighting, Colin Cowherd ran a legit segment on his show about how elite QBs like Tom Brady don’t talk about seeing unidentified flying objects.

In a quote tweet to the video, Brady asked “How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin?” As of this moment, the tweet has more than 12,000 retweets and 133,000 likes.

Brady is clearly living his best life since winning his seventh Super Bowl ring. The Buccaneers quarterback got a bit drunk at the parade and is now taking minor shots at Cowherd on Twitter.

What’s not to love?

To be fair, how do we know that Brady hasn’t seen an alien? If aliens were going to make contact with humans, wouldn’t contacting the winningest quarterback make a lot of sense? They’d want to go to the top of the mountain before working their way down to the rest of us.

Never change, Brady. Never change.