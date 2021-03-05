Tom Brady Asks Colin Cowherd How He Knows He Hasn’t Seen Aliens In Hilarious Tweet

Tom Brady sent a hilarious tweet Thursday night involving UFOs.

Baker Mayfield made some waves in the NFL when he tweeted late Wednesday night that he saw a UFO while in Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

In response to his alleged UFO sighting, Colin Cowherd ran a legit segment on his show about how elite QBs like Tom Brady don’t talk about seeing unidentified flying objects.

So, Baker Mayfield saw a UFO… “Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw & Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it.” —@ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/B31yHxJvxP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2021

In a quote tweet to the video, Brady asked “How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin?” As of this moment, the tweet has more than 12,000 retweets and 133,000 likes.

How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin? https://t.co/j4ycqKQdDV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2021

Brady is clearly living his best life since winning his seventh Super Bowl ring. The Buccaneers quarterback got a bit drunk at the parade and is now taking minor shots at Cowherd on Twitter.

What’s not to love?

Tom Brady looks like he might have enjoyed a few light beers during the Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/KkIuECIPpb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 10, 2021

To be fair, how do we know that Brady hasn’t seen an alien? If aliens were going to make contact with humans, wouldn’t contacting the winningest quarterback make a lot of sense? They’d want to go to the top of the mountain before working their way down to the rest of us.

Never change, Brady. Never change.