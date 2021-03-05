Tucker Carlson Reveals ‘The Monster Under Every Liberal’s Bed’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Thursday described “the monster under every liberal’s bed” as a fictional “army” of Americans, who they consider “the other,” taking over the country with their guns and pick-up trucks.

During his opening monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson discussed the people he called the “one fear that rises above all other fears in the liberal mind,” and why modern “tribal” liberalism led people to believe there would be an attempted “QAnon” takeover of the Capitol on Thursday. (RELATED: ‘I Consider Tucker Carlson To Be A Socialist,’ Says Glenn Greenwald. Here’s Why)

“When you’re a liberal, the world is a very scary place. But there is one fear that rises above all other fears in the liberal mind, and it’s the fear of the other,” Carlson began. “Like all primitive cultures, modern liberalism is tribal. Outsiders aren’t welcome in the fashionable parts of Brooklyn. If you haven’t been to Aspen, they don’t want to see you in Bethesda or Newton, Massachusetts. You’re from away. You’re an alien presence and, therefore, dangerous.“

He went on to explain that liberals see “most of the American continent as a mysterious dark space … populated by drooling Trump voters and violent illiterates with extra chromosomes.” He added that liberals “despise” that type of person and fear that there will be a “peasant revolt.”

“They’re terrified that someday an army of tattooed high school dropouts in Confederate flag tank-tops is going to rise up from the trailer parks of West Virginia and take over the country,” Carlson continued. “They’ll storm the cities with their 75 calibre AR-15 assault weapon machine guns with flash suppressors, each one of which can fire over a million bullets per minute when mounted on the back of an F-150 pickup truck, plastered with racist bumper stickers. That is their nightmare. That is the monster under every liberal’s bed.”

Carlson then mentioned that “a lot of liberals were certain” that “the right wing revolution” would begin Thursday, March 4. He explained that they believed it was supposed to be “QAnon Inauguration Day,” referring to the belief among some QAnon followers that former President Donald Trump would be sworn in as president again on that day.

“What’s QAnon Inauguration Day? We have no idea. We don’t know anyone who does know. In fact, we bet money that not one Trump voter in a million had ever heard of it until this week when the hysteria merchants on the other channels started yapping about it on television,” Carlson said.

Carlson finished his monologue by noting the hype around QAnon’s predictions for March 4 “was all just another lie.” He added that “it’s not so different” from when we were told troops would be needed to protect President Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

“Then they said we would need soldiers to keep QAnon away from the impeachment trial,” he said.

“Next it will be something else. Bet on it,” he concluded.