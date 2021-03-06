Kansas Places Les Miles On Leave After Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior While He Was At LSU

Kansas football coach Les Miles has been placed on leave.

According to ESPN, Kansas athletic director Jeff Long placed Miles on administrative leave as the program reviews allegations of inappropriate conduct from Miles while at LSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Long released the following statement, according to the same report:

Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence.

Miles was accused in a 2013 investigation of having inappropriate behavior with female students. Some of the allegations Miles faced in the investigation included texting female students, making them feel uncomfortable, inviting them to his condo and allegedly trying to kiss a woman on multiple occasions, according to documents obtained by USA Today.

The Kansas football coach was cleared in the 2013 investigation of having any sexual contact with female students and he maintained at the time he didn’t do anything wrong.

The 2013 internal investigation into Les Miles has been released. In it, he is accused of kissing a female student twice, texting many, taking them to his condo alone and making them uncomfortable. Still waiting to see the report, but USA Today has ithttps://t.co/8b46LrGDWr — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) March 4, 2021

I obviously have no idea how this situation is going to end, but it’s not looking great for Miles at all. Whenever a coach gets put on leave, they rarely come back.

In fact, it’s generally the first step towards firing a guy. I’m not saying that’s going to happen here, but it looks like things are trending in an unfavorable direction for the legendary coach.

Add in the fact that he’s 3-18 at Kansas, and it’s not hard to see why the Jayhawks might not bend over backwards to keep him.

Something tells me this situation is going to get really ugly if Miles isn’t reinstated in the very near future. Welcome to the world of college football. Literally anything can change at any moment.