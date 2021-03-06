Miracle On Ice Hockey Hero Mark Pavelich Dies At The Age Of 63

American hockey hero Mark Pavelich has died.

According to the Star Tribune, Pavelich was found dead Thursday at Eagle’s Healing Nest. He had been receiving treatment for mental health issues at the location for the past several months, according to the same report. He was 63 years old. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The cause of death isn’t known at this time.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Pavelich. We extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family & friends. Forever a part of hockey history. ???????? pic.twitter.com/xS04DMGtLd — USA Hockey (@usahockey) March 5, 2021

What an absolute tragic end to a life that’s hard to put into words. Pavelich was one of the better players on the Miracle on Ice team when we beat the Soviet Union, and he played a key role during the gold medal run.

He was a hell of a hockey player, and he represented America during our nation’s greatest moment in the Olympics.

After winning the gold medal, Pavelich found a ton of success in the NHL.

Statement from the @NHL on the passing of Mark Pavelich. pic.twitter.com/0EXibOr74H — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 5, 2021

Unfortunately, his life took a dark turn during his later years, and he was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly attacking his neighbor.

Now, at the age of 63, he’s passed onto the other side.

Miracle on Ice hockey hero Mark Pavelich has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports. He wore the red, white and blue on the world’s biggest stage and reminded us all of the greatness of America. Rest easy, Mark. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2021

Hopefully, he rests in peace. He lived through the highest of highs and lowest of lows. It’s just a damn tragic situation.