PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Close Out The Regular Season With A Win Over Iowa

Wisconsin needs to win our final regular season game Sunday against Iowa.

At the moment, the Badgers are sitting with an incredibly disappointing record of 16-10, and there’s not a single fan in the state who is happy about it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Our matchup against the Hawkeyes is the final game of the regular season, and we have to win if we want any shot at an okay tournament seed.

If we lose, there’s a serious chance Wisconsin could drop to the 10 seed range, which should start conversations about Greg Gard’s job security.

As disappointing as this season has been, everything we want is still sitting right ahead of us. We can still carve out our own path.

March Madness is very much on the table and we could get an okay seed if we string together a few wins in a row through the B1G tournament.

That all starts Sunday afternoon against the Hawkeyes. We have to finish strong.

Let’s hope like hell we get the job done because I can’t stomach another loss. You can catch the game at 12:30 EST on Fox. You know I’ll be watching!