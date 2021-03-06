Tennessee Owes Football Coach Kevin Steele More Than $860,000 For Less Than Two Months Of Work

Former Tennessee football coach Kevin Steele is owed a huge chunk of change from the Volunteers.

According to KnoxNews.com, Steele’s separation with the school will result in him being paid $860,870 in severance after being on staff for less than two months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Steele’s original deal was for two years, and he became the interim head coach after Jeremy Pruitt was fired. With Josh Heupel in town, Steele’s not being kept around and it’s time for him to get paid!

As I’ve said many times before, buyout agreements in college football are one of the best parts about the sport.

Coaches are out here getting paid outrageous amounts of money to not work. It’s incredible.

Steele was on the staff for under two months and he’s walking out the door with more money than most people make over the course of a few years!

Life is good whenever you have a major coaching contract in Power 5 football.

Props to Steele for finessing his way to more than $860,000 for a few weeks of work. You just love to see it!