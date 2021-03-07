Amanda Nunes Dominates Megan Anderson At UFC 259

Amanda Nunes destroyed Megan Anderson late Saturday night at UFC 259.

During their highly-anticipated matchup, the Brazilian-born superstar rocked Anderson and got her to submit in the first round.

Amanda Nunes is truly a very special talent when it comes to the world of MMA and the UFC. She’s an absolute beast in the octagon.

Look at how quickly she made fast work of Anderson! That poor woman never had a chance. That wasn’t a fight.

It was a mauling in front of the country.

I truly can’t wait to see what Nunes does next in the UFC. All she does is win, and she’s arguably the greatest female fighter to ever strap on the gloves.

How could anyone cheer against this woman?

She’s a star and there’s no way around it. The last thing you want to see as a female fighter is Amanda Nunes staring across from you inside of the octagon!